Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister. Age 87, of White Bear Lake, died peacefully on Jan. 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. JoAnne was born April 10, 1934, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Arvilla M Rawn and Julian S Matschke. JoAnne grew up in White Bear Lake, Minnesota and graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1952. Following high school, JoAnne attended St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1955. She worked at United Hospital in the adolescent and adult psychiatric units for many years. She loved talking on the phone, her house on the lake, spending time with family and friends, playing cards, the casino, traveling, reading and her “wine time”, not necessarily in that order. She will be missed more than she will ever know by the people she leaves behind.
Preceded in death by her parents Julian and Arvilla Matschke, husband Robert Thomas Edell, Sister Julie M Kunz, Grandson David L Thill, Brother-in-laws, Al Kunz and William Casey. She is survived by her 5 children, Deborah (Jerome) Thill, John Edell, James Edell, Jeanne (Paul) Veeneman and Kathleen Starry, 13 grandchildren, Alisha (Nick) Birchem, Nicholas Thill, Matthew Thill, Justin Edell, Jack Edell, Tina Edell, Michael (Twang) Edell, Dan Edell, Claire Veeneman, Grace Veeneman, John Veeneman, Bradley Starry and Tyler Starry, one sister, Barbara Casey and two brothers William Matschke and John (Mary Jo) Matschke.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m., at St Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue., White bear lake. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Feb. 2 , at Mueller Memorial Funeral Home, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the mass at church. Private interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to donor’s choice. Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com ~ 651-429-4944
