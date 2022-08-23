Joanna Rand Vail, born November 16, 1928 in Waltham, Massachusetts, died May 12, 2022. Long time resident of White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi, Minnesota. Nurse, political activist, DFL Fourth District Chair, and lobbyist. Preceded in death by Dr. David J. Vail, parents, Herbert and Pauline Rand, and brother, Herbert. Loving mother of David R. (Anne) Vail, Garrett M., Sara V. Palmquist (Daniel), and Michael W. Vail. Proud grandmother of seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will take place on August 27, 2022 at 2 pm at White Bear Unitarian Church, 328 Maple St., Mahtomedi, MN 55115. Note: Due to road construction on Maple St., plan an alternate route. To register to stream the service please use this link:
https://bit.ly/joanna-vail Memorials preferred to Vail Place; www.vailplace.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.