Joan Theresa Donohue (Rech), 95 passed away 29 June 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Survived by her children: Charles Mishek (Dudley Martineau), Mark (Joan Hodne), David (Patricia Bridge), Peter (Renilda Fernando), Michael (Zahra Khoshgah), Stephen (Debbie Greenbaum), Catherine Mishek (Charles Ahlf), Andrew (Sonja Smith), Gregory (Kathleen Nestor), Joan Ramquist (Paul); son-in-law Jeff Decoster; 33 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Willis and Estella Rech, husbands Charles J. Mishek, M.D. and John H. Donohue III, daughter Margaret “Mollie” Decoster, and great-grandchildren, Beatrice Pearl Mishek and Elham Joan Stavrinides.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Jude of the Lake. If you would like to make a donation in Joan’s memory, please make a donation to a charity of your choosing.
A longtime resident of Dellwood, Joan was a devout Catholic and guiding matriarch that was known for sharing her intellect with others, from hostas to the stock-market. She enjoyed collecting antiques, silver napkin rings, solving cross-word puzzles, and was a self-taught interior decorator with natural talent. As an avid gardener with a green thumb, many of her plants will live on in the gardens of her extensive family. MuellerMemorial.com 651.429.4944
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.