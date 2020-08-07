Joan Marianne Tessier (nee Palmquist)
With profound sadness we announce the passing of our Joan, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on July 29th, 2020. She left us unexpectedly at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood. She was in her 87th year. Joan was born in West Roxbury, Mass. to Ann and Elvel Palmquist. She met her husband Raymond, while he served in the Navy in Boston, and moved herself and her family to Gem Lake Minnesota in 1953. Joan and Ray were married in October of 1954 and had six children.
She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond A.; children, Robert (Ann), Stephen (Pam), Raymond J. (Gloria), Richard (Sandra), Scott (Lisa), Susan (Michael Bajczyk); sister-in-law Mary Ann Grundhofer; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Elvel Palmquist and her brother Robert Palmquist.
Joan’s career took her first to the First National Bank in St. Paul, for several years and then to the White Bear Lake School District where she worked for over 20 years. Joan was a loving and compassionate woman, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and devout Catholic who never forgot a milestone in your life. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, crafting and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
The family will have a private Mass of Christian Burial and interment on August 12, 2020. A video of the service will be available at muellermemorial.com a few days after the service.
Memorials preferred to St. Mary’s Church, White Bear Lake, Vietnam Veteran’s or donor’s choice. MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.