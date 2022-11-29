Our beloved wife, mother, Granny, aunt, sister, and friend to everyone she met, passed away peacefully on October 29 at the age of 98. Joan was a proud, lifelong Minnesotan, born in St. Paul in 1924. She grew up in Mahtomedi, raised her family in White Bear Lake with her dear husband, Al Smith, and then moved back to Mahtomedi in retirement. She spent the last 18 years of her life at Boutwells Landing, in Oak Park Heights. Joan would want us to thank all the kind staff members and dear friends at Boutwells Landing who helped make her last years so happy and comfortable.

Joan was an amazing lady. She left us precious legacies of servant leadership and the power of joy. In all seasons of her life, she was positive in the face of discouragement, encouraging others around her with her ready smile, thoughtful actions and kind heart. Joan loved her life, loved everyone in it, and freely gave others so much of her time, energy, and support. She was the happiest person we have ever known—an expert at making lemonade from life’s lemons!

