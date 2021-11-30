Born 10-10-1932. Wife, Mother, and Servant of the Lord, died on 11-16-2021 after a brief illness. She was a life long resident of White Bear Lake. Joan is preceded in death by husband, Edward. Survived by Mark (Marlys), Denise Simon (Larry), Mathew, Luke (Lori) and Ann Axell (John), 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Joan was a pillar of her community, and a constant, faith filled example for her family. She will be deeply missed. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Memorials to St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church in White Bear Lake or Our Lady of Peace Home in St. Paul, Minnesota.
