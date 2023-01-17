Jerry Lindahl, 89, of Roseville, Minnesota, realized a life-long dream when he got to meet Jesus face-to-face on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was, as he often said in the past few years of his life, “ready to go,” but not because he was uninterested in his life on Earth; he was just becoming more interested in his next adventure.
Jerry grew up in Berkeley, CA, with his parents and younger brother, Warren. He attended North Park College in Chicago (Class of ’55) and graduated with the intention of studying medicine. Because finances proved too challenging, he served as a medic in the navy instead, and eventually settled on medical sales. For his first career. Jerry was a firm believer in the old adage, “Do what you love and you won’t work a day in your life.” His career changes—from medical salesman to restaurateur, realtor, and window covering entrepreneur—were reflections of his desire to serve others while doing something he truly enjoyed.
Service was his passion, a theme that threaded throughout his entire life—from driving elderly folks to church when he was 16 to opening his heart and hearth to hundreds of international students (through the Humphrey Fellowship program), incarcerated individuals (through Prison Fellowship), and others who needed a home-cooked meal, a warm bed, or some good old-fashioned fatherly advice. His innate gift of hospitality, his twinkly eyes, his boisterous laugh, his signature handlebar mustache … these were his superpowers.
Jerry became a Christian at 12 and spent his life in service to the Lord. He was raised in the Covenant church by first-generation Swedes, lived for lutfisk season, and was known for his Swedish pancakes, his refrigerator pickles, and his joy-filled baritone. He made a gospel record in 1975, could whistle like a songbird (any songbird), and LOVED reading obituaries, so if you’ve made it this far: we salute you!
Jerry will be forever missed by his wife, Ardie; his children, David (Mary) Lindahl of Oak Grove, MN, Laurel Lindahl of Duluth, MN, Sharon (Don) Copeland of White Bear Lake, MN, and Cindie (Ron) Bloom of White Bear Lake, MN; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of dear family, friends, and surrogate kids/grandkids.
If you knew Jerry, please join us for his favorite past-time, donuts and coffee, between 9:30-11am on Friday, January 20, at First Evangelical Free Church, 2696 Hazelwood St, Maplewood, MN 55109. The memorial service will follow from 11-noon with a meal featuring some of Jerry's favorites (Swedish meatballs and picked herring!) after that.
Jerry will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery during a private family ceremony at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.