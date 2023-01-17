Jerry Lindahl, 89, of Roseville, Minnesota, realized a life-long dream when he got to meet Jesus face-to-face on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was, as he often said in the past few years of his life, “ready to go,” but not because he was uninterested in his life on Earth; he was just becoming more interested in his next adventure. 

Jerry grew up in Berkeley, CA, with his parents and younger brother, Warren. He attended North Park College in Chicago (Class of ’55) and graduated with the intention of studying medicine. Because finances proved too challenging, he served as a medic in the navy instead, and eventually settled on medical sales. For his first career. Jerry was a firm believer in the old adage, “Do what you love and you won’t work a day in your life.” His career changes—from medical salesman to restaurateur, realtor, and window covering entrepreneur—were reflections of his desire to serve others while doing something he truly enjoyed.

