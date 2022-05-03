Age 82, Jerry, beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather died peacefully on Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was born March 20, 1940 in Alexandria, Minnesota, the fifth child of Robert and Della Kloehn Linser. Jerry was a life-long educator and hobby beekeeper who cherished his family. Jerry is survived by his bride of 59 years Mary Anne and their children, son Erich; daughter Kristen and husband Heyward Wescott and their daughters, Georgia and Cameron; son Robert and wife Patty and their family: Elena, Julius, and Owen Linser, Krista and Erik Knutson; brother Rollins and wife Lois; sister Diane and husband Dean Parker; sister-in-law Carol Linser; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and many friends as well as trusted kitty mouser Ted. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Donald, Roger and sister-in-law Mary. Jerry and his peaceful spirit will live on through all who knew him. Memorials preferred to the U of MN Bee Lab or Woodbury Lutheran Oak Hill campus for a pollinator garden. The family invites you to celebrate Jerry’s life on Saturday, May 7 at the Woodbury Lutheran Oak Hill campus in Stillwater. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with a 2 p.m. celebration of life service and a reception following the service. Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, Stillwater. 651-439-5511. www.bradshawfuneral.com
