Loving Mom and Grandma, Age 76, of White Bear Lake. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 30, 2022. Preceded in death by husband, Donald H. Jensen; grandson, Cory Mellem; parents, Floyd and Dorothea Lemon; siblings, Tom Lemon and Jan Johnson. She will be sadly missed by children, David (Missy) Stanius, Chris Jensen, Steven (Ann) Stanius, Chad (Tammy) Stanius and Tom Jensen; grandchildren, Chelsea, Paige, Taylor, Shane, Kyle, Katie, Madison, Hailey, Jaeda, Megan, Jack, and Easton; two great-grandchildren; brother, James (Sue) Lemon; sister-in-law, Earline Lemon, brother-in-law, Tom Johnson; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Celebration of Carol’s Life Monday, June 13, 12 p.m. at Bradshaw Celebration Of Life Center, 4600 Greenhaven Drive & Hwy 96 (one mile west of 35E), White Bear. Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial at St. Mary of the Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s causes.
Bradshaw, www.bradshawfuneral.com 651-407-8300
