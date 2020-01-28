Jennie Laverne Snidarich
Age 81 of White Bear Lake.
Jennie Laverne Snidarich of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully on January 21st, 2020. Born on June 15th, 1938 to Adolph and Jennie Lind of Forbes, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Snidarich. She is survived by her four children Jerry (Sherry) Snidarich, John (Gail Tasch) Snidarich, Peggy (Kevin) Streier, Jennie (Chad) Larson. Jennie very much enjoyed spending time with her family. She had nine grandchildren; Kayc (Ryan) Kincade, Brandie Snidarich, Carrie (Mitch Gotschall) Snidarich, Eric (Jennifer) Snidarich, Jared (Emmy) Snidarich, Hannah Snidarich, Maxine (Mike) Orzechowski, Nick (Kylie) Bonngard, Taylor (Cody Klein) Bonngard. Also survived by seven great grandchildren.
Jennie’s family will have a private celebration of life.
