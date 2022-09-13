Jennie Julia Longville (Mariano) 97 of White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by husband Donald C. Longville, daughter Judith A. Longville, son Donald C Longville Jr., parents Michael and Diana Mariano, sister Elsie Henry (Pat), brother Anthony Mariano (Arletta), brother Frank Mariano (June). Survived by children Terrence Longville (Diane), Diana Newman (Hugh), Michael Longville (Geri), Cheryl Ninefeldt (Bob), Cynthia Longville, David Longville (Christine), Mark Longville (Laura), Jennie Longville May (Steve), twenty two grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, two great, great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews and their families.
She was totally dedicated to her children and had strong Christian beliefs as a practicing Catholic. She loved dancing and continued past her 97th birthday. She had an infectious laugh, great sense of humor and was happiest when she was spending time with her entire family. She was known for her wonderful spaghetti and delicious apple pie.
