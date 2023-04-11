Jeff J. Majeske, Age 69 of White Bear Township, Passed away at home on April 3, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Ludger Majeske. Jeff is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Matthew (Vanessa) and Abby; granddaughter, Hattie; sisters, Andrea (Kevin) Poitras, Monica (Jack) Walton and LuAnn (Dan) Quie; and many nieces; nephews; and  friends. Visitation 4-7:00 pm on Thursday, April 13th at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Friday, April 14th at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the National Kidney Foundation. A very special thank you to Accent Care Hospice. Mueller Memorial-White Bear Lake, www.muellermemorial.com , 651-429-4944

