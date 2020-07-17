Age 78
Of White Bear Lake
Preceded in death by husband James; parents Henry and Blanche Kohler; brother and sisters. Survived by children Kim (Steve) Crandall, Michael (Brenda) and Thomas; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister Marcy (Marv) Cocchiarella; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Due to Covid-19 a Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed from ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 24, 2020. Please visit the St. Pius X website at: churchofstpiusx.org. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial preferred to Gable Pines or HealthEast Hospice.
Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172
