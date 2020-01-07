Age 91, of Mahtomedi
Passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2020 with her family by her side.
Preceded in death by husband, Jim; parents; and daughter, Margaret.
Survived by children, Jim Jr., Debby (Ed) Pomasl, and Terri; grandchildren, Charlie (Andrea), Emily, and Holly Pomasl, Matthew (Abby) and Jake Dunphy; great-grandsons Jackson and Patrick Dunphy; and other family and friends.
Services will be on Friday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr, White Bear, with visitation one hour prior.
A special thanks to Spring Valley Senior Living staff for their love and care.
