Jean Elmquist Hart , died August 3, 2021. Service on Sat., Sept. 18, 2021, 10:00am, at St John in the Wilderness, 2175 First St., White Bear Lake, MN; please wear a mask. Visitation immediately following service (outside the church, weather permitting). Private interment. Funeral Livestream at https://boxcast.tv/view/celebration-of-life---jean-elmquist-hart-uql061b2xfa0mowmjq8c
Bradshaw
(651) 407-8300
