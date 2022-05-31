Age 74 passed away peacefully on Sept. 28 2021 in her home surrounded by her family.
Preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Stella. Survived by her loving husband Robert, children Dave (Stacie), Stephanie and Andrew. Grandchildren, Alexis, Jake, Aaron and Erica as well as many extended family and friends. She was a loving, caring RN for her career. Her greatest love was her family and grandchildren. Her passions were cooking, gardening, traveling and shopping, oh how she loved to shop.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Ronald McDonald House Celebration of Life and Party 4-8 p.m. Manitou Grill, 2171 4th St White Bear Lake Minnesota
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.