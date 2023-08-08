Age 77, of White Bear Lake, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11 a.m., at Mueller Memorial-White Bear Lake. Visitation will be from 10:30-11 a.m., and a reception will follow the service. Janice will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, beside her husband, Alan. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Minnesota Alzheimer’s Association. MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944.

