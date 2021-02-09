Janice Kohler, 86, of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Preceded in death by loving husband, Allen Kohler; infant daughter; granddaughter, Amanda Kohler; parents, Clarence and Kathryn Fournelle; and brother, Thomas (Katie) Fournelle. Survived by children, Mark Kohler, Kathy (Chuck) Leary, Paula (Bruce) Smith; Charlie (Amy) Kohler, Greg (Manette) Kohler, and Terese (Mike) Bownik; grandchildren, Chelsea (Erik), Audrey (Jackson), Sophie, Jacquelyn (Justin), Kristine (Luke), Jeffrey (Morgan), Lindsay (Jim), Ben, Phillip, Mitchell, Marissa, Nyah, Kalleigh, Kevin, Jenna, Melissa (Nick), and Lindsay; great grandchildren, Bailey, Koa, Alice, and Susie; brother, John (Marcia) Fournelle; and many other extended family members.
Public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Mueller Memorial in White Bear Lake, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, family will hold a private mass at Saint Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. Live stream information will be available on www.muellermemorial.com. Private interment will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation, donations can be made at www.myasthenia.org.
