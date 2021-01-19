Janice D. Kohler of White Bear Lake, 88, passed away on January 10, 2021, surrounded by her family. Private, family service will be held.
Mrs. Kohler was born Janice Darlene Hall in Conde, South Dakota on May 14, 1932 to Frank J. Hall and Sara Gleason Hall.
Mrs. Kohler was preceded in death by husband, Clifford M. Kohler; brothers, Jim Hall, Robert Hall, Don Hall, and Frank Hall, Jr; and sisters, Dorothy Levasseur and Charlotte Conlin.
She is survived by her children, Jim (Joanne) Kohler, Joe, Sr. (Mary) Kohler, Judy (Todd) King, Dave (JoEllen) Kohler, Rick (Mary Kay) Kohler, Kathy (Lee) Gatrell, Jeanne (Dave) Johnson, and Mary Lou (Mike) Plourde, as well as by siblings, Dick (Judy) Hall, MaryAnn Charpentier, Kathleen Hall, Steve (Patty) Hall, Jerry Hall, sister-in-law Donna Hall, sister-in-law Pat Hall, and sister-in-law Marcella (Marv) Cocchiarella.
Janice had 27 grandchildren and 39 Great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
Special thanks to The Waters of White Bear Lake, where she was loved and cared for, and especially to Zoe and Misty, who kept her laughing and looking her best. Thank you to Kindred Hospice care for providing guidance and support. Memorials are preferred to St. Mary of the Lake Church.
MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944
