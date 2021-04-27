September 3, 1947 to April 21, 2021. Preceded in death by brother Jerry. Survived by husband of 38 years, Al; sons Matt (Annie) and Chris (Britta); grandchildren Oscar, Vivian, Nicky & Dela; brother John (June) Messer and sister-in-law Laura Meyer. Retired after nearly 30 years with the Northeast YMCA. Jan enjoyed being a Grandma, walking, vacations, golf and meeting the friends she made at the YMCA. Visitation Thursday, April 29th from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private Mass at St. Mary of the Lake Church and burial at the church cemetery. Memorials preferred to American Heart Association, Regions Hospital or YMCA. MuellerMemorial.com~ 651-429-4944

