Janice Florene Johnson (nee Jackson) was born December 31st, 1931 in Storm Lake, Iowa. She spent a lifetime serving others and God through nursing and mentoring young women.
Preceded in death by her Father Lyle Jackson, Mother Ester (nee Carstensen), Husband Bill, Daughter-in-Law Jodee, and Grandson Taylor. She is survived by sons Steve (Jennifer) and Paul (Wendi), Grandchildren Adina (Sam), Jeremy, Noah (Courtney), Addie (Shannon), Carsten (Kirsty), Hannah, Makenzie (Jordan), Joshua and Reagan. Great Grandchildren Rory, Charlotte, Hudson, Benny, Amelia, Taya and Lydia.
