Devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend to many. Business owner (DQ) and avid reader.
Age 78 of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Janice is not suffering anymore and went home to be with God. Preceded in death by parents Theodore & Vera Sanft and brother Ted Sanft. Survived by children Jeff Plaisted (Vicki), Lisa Montanari (Bart) and Michelle Jurek (Paul); grandchildren Kayna, Dustin, Tiffany, Sienna, Corey, Little Paul, Lauren, Angelo, Vincenzo, Lucabella, Audrey, Lily, Sailor, Teddi, Crew, Lake & Jack and husbands & wives of the grandchildren; siblings Tom, Chuck & Barb.
A celebration of her life will be April 10th at 2:00 pm at 2505 Lake Avenue, White Bear Lake. Janice was deeply loved and will be so missed.
MuellerMemorial.com, 651-429-4944
