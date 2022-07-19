Born to Joseph & Rebecca Carriere July 30, 1941, Terrebonne MN, passed away June 14, 2022, Brainerd MN at the age of 80.
She is survived by 3 children: Son Mark (Bridgette), daughters Michelle (Dan Lien), Rhonda Dosser (Andy) and 9 grandchildren. Janice worked as an aid at White Bear Care Center & Manitou Place apartments. She also cleaned many local homes & businesses. The Zobeck family attended St. Pius X Catholic church.
Celebration of Life: Saturday July 23, 1 - 4pm with a short program at 2:30, Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview Rd, Baxter, MN.
