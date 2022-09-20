Age 81, a 39-year resident of Buena Park, California, originally from Minnesota, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on September 2, 2022.
A devoted wife of 62 years, loving mother of 6 children, and proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren, Janet was cherished by her family for her selflessness in making sacrifices for the happiness and comfort of others. Sometimes this meant big things like caring for others through health challenges, helping others bounce back from setbacks in life, and praying faithfully for others when nearly all hope seemed lost. Other times, this meant countless little things like cooking special meals, baking favorite treats, maintaining family holiday traditions, making quilts for family members, taking in family pets when others could no longer care for them, or just being available anytime for a chat, words of encouragement, or a laugh when that was just what was needed. Good hearted beyond compare, she was loved by many and will be forgotten by none.
