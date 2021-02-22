Age 89 of Mahtomedi
Went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2021 and waiting for her was her husband Fred; parents Edward & Victoria; brother Jack (Ruth); nephews Tom & Phil; parents-in-law Ed & Kay and daughter-in-law Deborah Lee. Survived by children Michael (Deborah), Kristin Tuseth (Perry) and Victoria Redpath (John); grandchildren Jessica Lynch (Aaron), Lauren Auge (Mike), David Wobig (Kayla), Torie Wormwood (Joe), Katie Daggett (Jeremy) and Ali Peterson (Brandon); 14 wonderfully made great grandchildren; niece Vik Cowan (Mark); nephew John Gronert (Alice), a great niece & great nephews, many friends and her friends at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Janet was an active member at church in the choir, as an organist, with Growth Group and various circles. She also enjoyed her time with the Normandy Garden Club. Her deep love of flowers, music, all creatures, and her family was evident to all who knew her. Public visitation Friday, February 26th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private family service at Redeemer Lutheran Church. The service will be livestreamed. Burial at Black Hills National Cemetery. The family would like to thank The Pillars Hospice and Visiting Angels- especially Dawn for the loving care given to Janet. Memorials preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church of White Bear Lake, The Pillars Hospice or The Humane Society. Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com~ 651-429-4944
