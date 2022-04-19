Jane Zophy of Mahtomedi, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 10, 2022 from complications of breast cancer at the age of 62.
Jane grew up in New Brighton, Minnesota and graduated from Grace High School. After earning her degree in Elementary Education at the College of Saint Benedict, Jane taught third and fourth grades at Mississippi Creative Arts School in St. Paul for many years. While she was teaching, Jane earned a Master’s Degree in School Counseling from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Jane worked as a middle school guidance counselor in St. Paul, Stillwater and White Bear Lake.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles James and Genevieve Wacker, brother Patrick and infant twin sister Joan Frances. Jane is survived by her husband of 28 years, Greg Zophy and their daughter Claire Zophy. She is also survived by brothers John Walker (Mary Zelenak), Michael O’Sullivan (Catherine), Charles Wacker (Cindy) and sisters Mary Wacker, Anne Orchard (Joe Rogers), Joan Marie Orchard (Mark Buckrey) and many nieces and nephews.
Jane loved to travel and once spent a month touring Europe. She also enjoyed trips to Ireland, Florida, California, Banff National Park in Canada and especially loved hiking on Minnesota’s North Shore of Lake Superior. She also enjoyed long walks with her dogs, spending time with her friends and family and watching classic movies. She loved continuing education and was working on another degree at Hamline University at the time of her passing.
Jane will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A service in her memory will be held at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, Minnesota at 11 a.m. Thursday April 21 with Visitation one hour prior and luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to a favorite charity of Jane’s, Kids Need to Read (www.kidsneedtoread.org/donate/)
