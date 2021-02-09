Jane Elizabeth Vessel, 82, formerly of Cold Spring, Minnesota, died on Monday evening, 2/1/2021 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. She survived Covid-19 only to succumb to pneumonia five weeks later. Jane was born in Arcadia, Wisconsin on 11/6/1938. She was the second child and second daughter of Johanna Fernholz and Harold Erickson.
Jane attended Shanley High School in Fargo, North Dakota, and while a student there, she, her big- sister, Joan, and a friend, entered a singing contest. Their trio, the Peppermints, won the grand prize of a one-year contract with Capitol Records. As exciting as that sounds, Jane didn’t like to dwell on that accomplishment. She preferred to dwell on the fact that she was the mother of four children whom she worried about well into their middle years!
Jane is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband of nearly fifty years, Edward Vessel. Also by granddaughter, Olivia. Jane is survived by; her children, Mary (Paul), Ed, Liz, Susanna; grandchildren, Chiara (Shane), Alexandra, Tony, Will (Rachael), Ian (fiancé Caitlyn), Conor and Timothy Jamal and four amazing great-grandchildren. She is also survived by; siblings, Joan, Judi, Joel (Cynthia), Jon (Gloria), Jim, Jef (Beth), many wonderful nieces and nephews and the extended “family” of the beloved “too-many-to-list” Cerenity White Bear Lake Staff and volunteers who tenderly cared for Jane in her later years and fellow residents like “neighbors” Emma, Lorraine and Linda, whom with Bev were tablemates. Now there are only two “musketeers.”
Burial service is pandemic-postponed to a later date in the summer. Memorials preferred. Donations to Cerenity Senior Care Center, 1900 Webber St, White Bear Lake, MN 55110, and Mass stipends offered for the repose of Jane’s soul at any local parish or at the Church of St. Pius X, 3878 Highland Ave, White Bear Lake MN 55110, are welcome.
