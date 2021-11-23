Jane Ann Frost (Kemper) age 78 of White Bear Lake, Minnesota died at home unexpectedly with her husband by her side. Jane is preceded in death by her father Delmar Kemper, and mother Mabel Kemper (Beutler), both of Minot, ND. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, G. Douglas Frost; sister Jackie Seiffert of Minot, ND; children Tom (Karen) Frost, Jennifer (Jim) Chaplin, Matthew (Kim) Frost; Grandchildren Kallie (Jordan) Swenson, Kaityln (David) Susterick, Amanda Frost (Alex), Megan (Kade) Madden, Matthew (Rachel) Chaplin, Jonathan Chaplin, Audrey Frost, Violet Jane Frost; great grandchildren Olivia, Theodore, and Everly.
A Celebration of Jane’s life is being planned for early June 2022 at the Honsa Family Funeral Home in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to any of the following: NAMI-Minnesota, Friends of the Ramsey County Libraries (specifically the White Bear Lake Library branch), or the Bridge Center of St. Paul, Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.