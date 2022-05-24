Age 87 of White Bear Lake. Passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Preceded in death by parents Anna and Fred Arendt. Survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard "Dick"; sister Betty Rystrom; and many nieces and nephews. Jane loved bowling, walking gardening, counting birds and golfing. Graduate of St. Cloud State School of Teaching. Longtime member of South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church. Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church, 2480 South Shore Blvd., White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Maplewood, following reception. Memorials preferred to Audubon Society or South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements Honsa Family Funeral Home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.