Beloved Dad, Grandpa, Son, Brother and Friend.  Jami passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by his family on December 9, 2020, at the age of 46.  Preceded in death by his father, Lawrence.  Survived by children Jordyn (KariAnn), Justus, Jackson, Julion; grandchildren HaiLee, Lilith, Zelda; mother Linda (Rick) Palumbo, siblings Jon (Megan) and Jessica; niece Jasmine; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.  Jami always lived life on his own terms.  He is dearly loved by all and greatly missed.  A celebration of life event will be held on Friday, July 2, 11:30 am-3:30pm, at Podvin Park (1700 9th Street, White Bear Lake).

