James W. Smith passed into the arms of our Lord on April 6, 2022 at age 85 after a long illness. We are thankful for the excellent assisted care he received at Keystone Place senior care in Hugo and VA Memory Care at Estates of Roseville. Health Partners provided exceptional hospice care for Jim and his family.
Jim was born on his grandfather’s farm in Onida, SD on Aug. 3, 1936. His parents, Ira and Ruth (Mesick) Smith, moved their family to Highmore, SD. Jim spent his summers working for farmers. After graduation from high school, he served in the Marine Corp for 3 years during the Korean War. He continued his education at Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, SD with a major in social studies and psychology. He received his masters of education degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 1984. Jim began his counseling career at the Minnesota State Services for the blind for 10 years and then at St. Paul College (TVI) for 25 years.
Jim married June (Walter) in 1964. They lived in Cottage Grove for 9 years and then built a new home in Hugo, MN where they lived for 45 years. June and Jim moved to independent living in White Bear Lake at the Arbors in 2017. He is preceded in death by his daughter Janelle, (Wilke), and sisters Rosa (Diede), Barbara (Geyer), and Tom Smith. Jim is survived by his brothers Henry and Marvin Smith, wife June and son Jeffrey Smith, 5 grandchildren, Taylor (Lapadat), Ben Wilke, Nate Wilke, Alaine (Szafranski), and Martin Smith and 3 great-grandchildren, Vincent Lapadat, Frank Lapadat and Clayton Szafranski. Three more Great-Grandchildren are on the way in the next 5 months. Jim loved to volunteer at the Hugo Food Shelf and the VA clinics in Maplewood, MN and Kerrville TX during his retirement. Memorials may go to First Presbyterian Church of White Bear Lake, MN.
