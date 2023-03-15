Age 82
Of White Bear Lake
Preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Dorothea; mother-in-law Virginia Reed; brother Tom; sisters Carol Jensen, Jan Johnson and 2 great-granddaughters. Survived by loving wife of 64 years, Susan; sons Doug (Kim), Jeff (Nancy), Brian (Tanya); sisters-in-law Earline Lemon, and Sally Amrhien; brother-in-law Tom Johnson; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and God children. Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 25, 2023 at ST. STEPHEN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1965 East County Road E, White Bear Lake with visitation one hour before service. Memorials preferred to St. Stephen Lutheran Church. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.
