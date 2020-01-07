James Joseph Lawton III of Dellwood, Minnesota passed away on December 30, 2019.
Jim is survived by his children Patria Lawton (Jeff Branstad), Megan Lawton, Lara Cappelen, James (Kory) Lawton, and grandchildren Maggie, J.T., Tyus and Miles; brothers John (Mary Jo) Lawton, Robert Lawton (Roxann Cunningham), and sister Jeanne (Charlie) Ward.
On December 30, the world lost a great ballplayer, coach, lawyer, friend and dad. For Jim, who often referred to himself as the “old ball player,” baseball was woven into the fabric of his life. For 50 years, Jim played St. Paul amateur baseball, and in 2011, he was inducted into the Minnesota Baseball Association Class A Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame. His life was enriched beyond measure by the relationships he formed through baseball.
Driven by the desire to help people and hear their stories, Jim’s law career spanned several decades. Many people found comfort during difficult times through his counsel, and it was not unusual for clients to become friends. He practiced law with the belief that most things could be solved with common sense.
One thing Jim often said was “it’s not quality, it’s quantity” when it came to being a dad. And, quantity he gave – hours and hours of conversations, rides, sitting in gyms and at fields while his kids participated in numerous sports through high school and college. He loved his kids with everything he had, and that commitment was magnified when grandchildren entered into his life. He will be so missed.
A Celebration of Life Service was held on Friday, Jan. 3.
