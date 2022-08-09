James John Goebel, 81, of Mahtomedi, MN passed away on July 29,2022. Jim was born on October 23, 1940 in Elmdale Township, MN, to Charley and Edith Goebel. He married Roberta Anne Poncelet on September 8, 1962. They have two children Robert (Judy) and Theresa (Wade) Ophus. Proud grandfather of James, Cody, Ben, Wyatt, Will and Jack. Jim worked at Tower TV for over 44 years and was known throughout the East metro as the “TV guy”. He also operated his own business installing and servicing TVs in the hospitals and hotels in the metro area. When he retired, he decided to drive bus, which turned into a passion for 16 years! Jim drove bus for Mahtomedi Schools which brought him a great deal of joy. He loved his special kids! Jim was also proud to be a very active member of the Wildwood Lions club for over 30 years and received the prestigious Melvin Jones award. Taking care of the Mahtomedi community was a priority. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Fish fries were his favorite, along with spending time with his family. The family would like to thank Dr Ji and staff at the cancer clinic and hospital staff at Regions for their exceptional care.
Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour before at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 700 Mahtomedi Ave, Mahtomedi. Visitation on Monday, August 15th from 4:00-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake. Interment at Evergreen Memorial. Memorials in honor of Jim to The Good Neighbor Club of Mahtomedi and Willernie or Mahtomedi Area Food Shelf would be appreciated.
