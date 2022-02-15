Age 84, of Stillwater formerly of White Bear Lake. Passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 6, 2021 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his parents Ed and Betty, sister Kathleen, son Ronald, and granddaughters Sara, Amanda and Stacy.
Jim’s early career was spent working at EcoLab on the East Coast where he raised his family. In 1984 he moved to St. Paul where he bought a division of EcoLab. He formed an environmental engineering company and worked in the environmental industry for the rest of his career. He also served as Business Manager at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and was one of the founding members and Chairman of the Foundation of St. Andrew’s for ten years. Jim loved his church family deeply and was active in many of its ministries.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Dianne; children, Coni and Jeffrey; stepchildren, Michele Reid, Kevin Johnson, Lizi Hammond, and Deysta Abramson; grandchildren, Daryl Kivel, Jordan, Lyndsey and Samantha Nash, Dominique Grant, Ashley, Kendal, Steele and Kaden Johnson and David “DJ” Reid; and by great grandchildren, Kiley Smith, Charlie and Lorelai Kivel, Trey Verdeja and Maeve Grant, and brother, Tom (Betty).
Jim cherished family above all else. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A special thanks to Lakeview Hospice for their care, love and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, Minnesota 55115 with a visitation one hour prior. A livestream of the service will be available beginning at 10:45 a.m. at https://control.resi.io/webplayer/video.html?id=ea98a04e-f2ba-46f5-a03c-8fa1b2c7e003 Memorials are preferred to the Foundation of St. Andrew’s or American Parkinson’s Disease Association. Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 651-439-5511.
His lord said to him, Well done, good and faithful servant. (Matt 25:23)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.