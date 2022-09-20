James (Jim) Allen Petersen, born May 10, 1933; died September 3, 2022, after a brief illness.
Jim Petersen was born and raised in Goodman, Wisconsin, briefly attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering, and then served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1960. He married Marilyn Lotto, also from Goodman, on September 10, 1954, in Charleston, South Carolina. Jim and Marilyn moved back home briefly, before moving to Saint Paul, Minnesota, in 1956, when he was hired at Univac (later Unisys). They settled in White Bear Lake, where they raised four children. Jim worked at Univac/Unisys for nearly 30 years, marketing computer systems for U.S. Navy submarines. After retiring in 1989, Jim and Marilyn moved to the log home he designed and built in Armstrong Creek, Wisconsin. In 2006, they moved back to the Twin Cities to be closer to family. Jim was a long-time resident at The Lodge of White Bear Lake, and was known as a kind gentleman, with a sense of humor and always willing to lend a hand. He was an avid reader, enjoyed old movies, playing cribbage with grandkids, and getting together with family. He was generous with his time and resources; he loved to cook and would prepare large meals for family and friends to enjoy on weekend get-togethers. Jim shared his love of music with his family, from classical, to choral, to polkas. He loved the outdoors and spending time in nature, and brought his family to camping, fishing, picking berries, and on house boat and ski trips. Jim especially enjoyed what he called “Golden Days.” It was fitting that he passed on a Golden Day of clear skies, low humidity, and cool temperatures.
