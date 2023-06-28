Age 88, of White Bear Lake passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 18th. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Marilyn, his parents, Daniel Sr and Evelyn, sister Muriel, brother Dan, and son Mark. He is survived by his sister Barbara, his sons Keith (Gwen) and Scott (Dawn), daughters, Alanna McCune and Dina Barnes, twelve grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many family members and friends who loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 22nd at St. Pius X Church in White Bear Lake, Visitation from 1030-1130, Service at 1130 am, and a luncheon to follow.
As his wife, Marilyn was a breast cancer survivor, in lieu of flowers the family would like memorials made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, or to Interim Homecare and Hospice, who took such great care of him for the past few years.
