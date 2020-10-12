May 29, 1937 – October 8, 2020
Predeceased by his parents. James will be deeply missed by his wife, Flora Lee Rauch; son and family, James Henry Rauch, Jr. and wife Monica, children, Victoria Mai, Catherine Vi, Andrew Hoang-Minh; daughter, Christina Rauch and Tim Lawin; brother, Raymond; sisters, Janice and Renee; sisters and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Saint Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake. Interment at Sunset Cemetery, Minneapolis.
We are honored to celebrate the life of James Henry Rauch Sr., and to pray for his soul in heaven. We are honored to be his family.
He paved the way as the leader of his household, providing for his wife, children and grandchildren. He never did anything for his own glory or gratification.
His career was spent shaping the lives and minds of countless students that revered his strong, yet fair philosophy of teaching.
A devoted husband that cherished his wife for 57 years. Together they built a family enriched with values and morals that will be his legacy.
Dedicated father, present during every aspect of life as a dependable, strong shoulder to lean on. Inspiring discipline with grace and dignity.
Loving grandfather, a calming presence that instilled comfort whenever near. The lessons learned from his clever games and activities will always be fondly remembered.
Enjoying a full life with his family, traveling around the world, a love of hockey, the guitar, clever quips, higher education, poetry, and volunteering were pillars of his life until the very end.
A man who trusted and honored God, who was respected by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. A man to emulate. He will be loved and adored forever.
His Family
Sunset Funeral Home 612-789-3596, sunsetfuneralservices.com
