James “Jim” F. Tennyson, age 59, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on October 23, 2022.  James was the commander of the local Forest Lake American Legion Post 225.  He loved coaching youth football and traveling with the family.   James’ sense of humor and jokes will be missed.  He is preceded in death by parents, Walter and Carol.  Survived by wife, Jaci; children, Justin (Angie), Chris; step-son, Tony Jones; grandchildren, Makenna Jones, AJ Jones, Liam, Graham, Eloise; siblings, Paul (Deidre), Tom (Ann), John (Debbie), Dan (Ranell); sister-in-law, Debbie Jacobsen; brother-in-law, Greg (Mona); many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.  A Memorial Open House will be held 12-4 PM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Forest Lake American Legion Post 225, 355 W Broadway Ave, Forest Lake.

