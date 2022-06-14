James Ernest Chelberg, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born in Spring Lake, Isanti County, Minnesota, on May 2, 1938 and grew up in North Branch, MN. He is preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Alma Chelberg, and sister Lorraine (James) Peterson. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Merideth Allen Chelberg; daughters Kirsten Chelberg of White Bear Lake and Heather Chelberg of Chicago; and sister Judy (Don) Trickel of Evergreen, Colorado. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews, and other relatives, as well as many friends. He was a proud Gopher, having attended the University of Minnesota for both his B.A. and J.D. He worked for many years at The St. Paul Companies and then spent the last five years of his career at Seaboard Surety in Bedminster, New Jersey. He retired and returned to White Bear Lake in 1996. He enjoyed golf, reading, animals, road trips, and being with friends and family. He also enjoyed planning and attending North Branch class reunions and writing his annual Christmas letter, for which he always received rave reviews.
A celebration of life will be held in late summer with a private burial afterwards. Memorials to the Animal Humane Society (or other animal charity/shelter of your choice), The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, Minnesota, or an area food shelf.
