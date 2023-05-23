Age 91, Passed away April 27.
Survived by his wife Rosanne of 63 years; son Tim (Beth), daughter Kim (Scott) Newell; brothers Ralph (Genny), Mike (Louise), nieces, nephews, many relatives, and friends. Jim was proud of his service in the U.S. Navy, Jim was a carpenter. They have lived in White Bear Lake the past 59 years. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake, with a visitation one hour before the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements, Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172
