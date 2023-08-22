James A. Just passed away Aug. 4, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 80. Jim grew up in White Bear Lake, Minnesota with parents Leonard & Maybelle Just. He is a graduate of Cretin High School (class of 1961) and the University of Minnesota. He is survived by his wife Kathryn, sons Christopher (Molly) and Travis (Kara), grandsons Benjamin and Marvin, and extended family Betty Pomeroy, Linda Kay & Michael Smith, Kathleen Kravik & Russ Pearson, Mark & Deborah Kravik, plus many nieces and nephews.
James started a business that provided residential treatment for at-risk youth in Minneapolis, Minnesota for 25 years. Following a move to Breckenridge, Colorado, he worked in property management and served on multiple planning commissions for over 12 years. After 19 years in Breckenridge, Jim & Kathryn retired to Tucson, Arizona in 2016.
