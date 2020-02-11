Jaeden Dennis Kaetterhenry, 13, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 3, 2020, in White Bear Lake MN due to complications of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS).  He is survived by his mom, Kelli, and siblings Ali and Benny.  Also survived by his Pa, Dennis Kaetterhenry, Auntie Karin, Auntie and Uncle Christy and Joe Highland and his cousins Hailey and Selah, Great Aunt Lois Huebner, and her children Tyler and Katie.  He joyfully joins Grandma Laurie Kaetterhenry and his Great Grandparents in Heaven!  Thankful too for his PCA’s who provided love and support over the years, Andrea Boss and Evelyn Flor.   Jaeden was a student at Sunrise Park Middle School where he loved being a part of the WB Mountain Biking Team.  He had a BIG heart and loved his siblings and cousins dearly.  He also enjoyed Bible Camp, climbing, the cabin in Ely, Legos and soccer. Services were held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.