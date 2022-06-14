Jacob Sergey Markham “Jake”, 27, of White Bear Township, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Mueller Memorial Funeral Home, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, with visitation from 10 AM until the time of service. Mueller Memorial-www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944.
