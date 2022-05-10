Age 100, formerly of Mahtomedi, passed away May 4, 2022. Survived by wife of 73 years, Elizabeth “BJ”; children, Robin (Robert “Bub”) Nicholson, Jack, II (Kathy) and Bill (Linda); 7 grandchildren, Will, Jessi, Summer, Brandon, Stewart, Grant and Blake; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Jack was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and skiing. He worked in the insurance industry specializing in surety and was active in national surety bond organizations. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 651-439-5511. www.bradshawfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.