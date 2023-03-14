Irvin John Cooper Sr, beloved Husband, father, and grandfather died unexpectedly on the afternoon of February 13th, 2023 at age 82 in Duluth, Minnesota.
Irvin is survived by his children Irvin Jr. (Jill), Kenneth (Trisha), Brian (Shelly), and Angela (Timothy); his grandchildren, Jamie, Stephanie, Mary, John, Dan, Zach, Kelly, Nick, Kaitlyn, Ariana, and Alyssa, and his brother Terrance (Debbie) Cooper. He is predeceased by his parents John & Mildred Cooper, his wife Judith Irene Cooper and daughter-in-law Renae Cooper.
Irvin was born on December 4th, 1940 to John & Mildred Cooper. He married Judith on July 1st, 1962 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They lived in White Bear Lake, MN where they raised their four biological children along with many of their foster children, including but not limited to Lynn Schaar and Roy Chabot. His children fondly remember the many, many, many camping trips they took all throughout the United States during their childhood as well as celebrating mom and dad’s anniversary in Duluth MN, spending Thanksgiving on Padre Island (with Irvin’s brother Terrance, Debbie and family) yearly and the annual men’s fishing trip with his sons.
Irvin retired from 3M as an Executive Engineer at the age of 55. When not caring for his wife and children, he enjoyed fishing, playing guitar and collecting firearms. He passed many of his hobbies onto his children and grandchildren. He was an active member at Christ the King Lutheran Church for many years, often volunteering to do anything from signing to being the youth director. His strong and steadfast presence will be forever missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
The Celebration of life for Irvin will occur on March 19th from 1 - 3pm at the Kraus-Hartig VFW Post 6587, in Spring Lake Park, with a sharing of memories, at 1:30pm
