Irvin John Cooper Sr, beloved Husband, father, and grandfather died unexpectedly on the afternoon of February 13th, 2023 at age 82 in Duluth, Minnesota.

Irvin is survived by his children Irvin Jr. (Jill), Kenneth (Trisha), Brian (Shelly), and Angela (Timothy); his grandchildren, Jamie, Stephanie, Mary, John, Dan, Zach, Kelly, Nick, Kaitlyn, Ariana, and Alyssa, and his brother Terrance (Debbie) Cooper. He is predeceased by his parents John & Mildred Cooper, his wife Judith Irene Cooper and  daughter-in-law Renae Cooper.

