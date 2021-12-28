Age 94, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Preceded in death by husband Donald L.; brothers David and Daniel Schmidt; son-in-law Gregory Bjork; grandson Chad Bartlett. Survived by children Connie Bjork, Kevin (Kelly), Kari (Stu) Ronsberg; grandchildren Heidi (Ryan) McKinnon, Jonathan (Jamie) Bjork, Christopher (Rachel Geurts), Matt (Kelly Nicholson), Jamie (Melissa), Tracy, Seth (Courtney) Ronsberg, and Sidnee Ronsberg; great-grandchildren Ryder, Jocelyn, Brielle, Caitlin, Jade and Regan. Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, and one hour before the service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.

