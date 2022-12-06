“Ida Bean”, lived to 4 calendar years, but 10,000 if age were counted by impact on this world. Ida left Monday, November 21st surrounded by love and free of the cancer that could only claim her body. Born in St. Paul, raised in Birchwood Village. Survived by: Great Grandma (Keefe), Grandmas (Duck, Martha and Oatmeal), Grandpas (Sean and Moon), Uncles (Dan, Casey, Peter and Casey), Aunts (Christin, Mary, Maggie, Brooke, and Andrea) Cousins (Harrison, Julian, Amaya, Joseph, Callen, Ellery, Celia, and Bennet) Parents (Julia and Mike) and of course, her beautiful brother, Henry. Preceded in death by Grandpa Tim and many others she never met here on this earth. We just know they’re taking good care of her.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Friday December 9th at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, The Sanctuary (900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi MN 55115) with a visitation beginning 1 hour before. Lunch to follow.
