Age 81 of White Bear Lake
Loving Husband, Dad & Grandpa
Went home on August 26, 2020. Was a lifelong student of the Bible and committed to the Lord our Savior. Preceded in death by wife Earline; son Steven; parents Howard & Hortense; brother Roger and sister Joan Heller. Survived by daughters Stacy (Tim) Lewellyn of Alma, WI and Kristin (Greg) Fry of Lake Elmo; daughter-in-law Paige Lee; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and many other family & friends. Retired after 35 years with MNDOT. Public visitation was Saturday, August 29th from 10:00 am to 11:30 am with private family service and burial at Roselawn Cemetery to follow. You can watch the service on MuellerMemorial.com. Memorials preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, military organizations, or cancer research. Arrangments Mueller Memorial, 651-429-4944
