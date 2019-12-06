Roger S. Hogstad
Age 75 of Hugo
Preceded in death by brothers Bob and Randy Hogstad. Survived by his sister, Karen Reed of St. Paul; his children, Joel (Gail) Hogstad of Hugo and Dana Brundieck of Woodbury; his grandchildren, Logan, Anders, Briana, Jenna, Blake, Ian, Lindon, Sterling and Reid; his sisters-in-law, Nancy Rogstad of Des Moines, Iowa and Sherri Hogstad of Dallas, Texas and his faithful Pomeranian, Nikki.
Visitation Sunday, December 8 from 2-4 p.m. with a service at 4 at Mueller Memorial-White Bear Lake, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave. at Third St., White Bear Lake. Interment at Nora Lutheran Cemetery in Gardner, North Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.